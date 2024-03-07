Nigerian Afrobeats artists, BNXN, formerly known as Buju, and Davido are apparently in a disagreement that’s impacting the release of a song they collaborated on.

The drama began when BNXN took to Twitter to promote his new artist.

Reacting to this, a user known as Ola criticized his choice, implying the new artist wasn’t talented.

BNXN fired back, calling Ola a “retard” and suggesting that Ola shouldn’t comment on music because their favorite artist, seemingly referencing Davido, wasn’t that great either.

“Knowing your fave, you’re not supposed to speak on anything regarding music. Fem.” He wrote

Fem” is a Nigerian slang term associated with Davido, further suggesting BNXN was targeting him.

This apparent diss to Davido’s singing abilities seems to be the reason behind the deleted tweet.

Davido removed an old tweet promoting their upcoming collaboration, likely upset by BNXN’s comments.

Fans were concerned that the song wouldn’t be released due to the newfound tension between the artists.

BNXN responded to the situation on Twitter, asserting his ownership of the song and his intention to release it regardless of the situation.

“I’ll drop it. I wrote everything. Tf are you people stressing me out for? Defending my artiste??

They’ll delete this tweet but I’ve said my own.Nobody can bully me. Fans ALWAYS blowing shit outta proportion.” he wrote.

See below:

