Nigerian Gospel singer, GUC, and his wife, Nene, has celebrated their daughter, Fedora’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt messages on social media.

The couple took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their princess.

Sharing the birthday photo, GUC expressed his gratitude to God for another year spent with his “super sweet, intelligent, and gorgeous daughter.”

He praised Fedora’s positive influence on those around her and her ability to brighten the mood

In his words:

“Happy Birthday Darling ❤️💛I thank God for granting me another wonderful year with my super sweet, intelligent, and gorgeous daughter.

You bring out the best in everyone you encounter. Your spirit could light up the darkest sky.

No one on earth can make my heart smile the way you do. Simply hearing your voice brings me peace and serenity. Thank you for being the absolute best daughter anyone could ever have. 🕊️

I love you #Fedora 🤍🩵💚💛🧡”

Nene, in her message, wished Fedora a joyful and blessed second year, filled with happiness, favor, and blessings.

She also commended her daughter’s intelligence and expressed her gratitude to God for the gift of Fedora.

The proud mother shared the special connection of Fedora’s birthday coinciding with their wedding anniversary, making it even more special.

She wrote rite;

“Stepping into 2 like a princess that you are in Joy, laughter, happiness, favour and blessing.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY my jewel and joy giver. Such an intelligent and smart girl. Thank you Lord for the gift of Fedora. It wasn’t a coincidence that you came into the world the day I and your dad said “I DO”. It absolutely makes this day so special.

So, I pray that you will continue to grow in wisdom and statue, you will love the Lord and people, you will be an eternal joy to your generation and above all you will be taught of the Lord and great shall be your Peace.

Mummy loves you dearly😘🥰”

See below:

