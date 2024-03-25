Nigerian singer, Portable ignited controversy after criticizing Bobrisky ‘s win for “Best Dressed Female” at the Ajakaju movie premiere.

Recall that the self-acclaimed transgender personality, received a N1 million prize alongside the title.

However, Portable expressed his disapproval on social media, raising concerns about the award’s category and recipient.

He questioned why someone who identifies as male would be awarded a prize specifically designated for women.

The singer raised concerns about the potential impact on younger viewers, implying the award might not reflect traditional gender norms.

He told Bob not to come to his neighborhood disguised as a lady or he would face the beating of his life.

This incident has reignited tensions between Portable and Bobrisky.

Watch video below;

