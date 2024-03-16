Gracious Brown, sister to Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has revealed she is pregnant and will not consider abortion.

A video circulating online shows Gracious proudly displaying her baby bump while dancing with a friend.

Congratulations poured in from fans, with some offering unsolicited advice to terminate the pregnancy to avoid criticism.

“Congratulations to you i won’t advise you to abort because of what people are saying some are even looking for it so I wish you safe delivery.” A fan advises.



A heavily pregnant Gracious Brown, however, made it clear in the video that she has no intention of aborting her child.

She and her friend emphasized that the baby is a blessing and will be welcomed regardless of outside opinions.

Watch below;

