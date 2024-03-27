A fiery exchange erupted on social media recently between Nollywood actor Jim Iyke and a social media critic, Mr Unwise (@realhonour199) on Instagram.

The drama unfolded when Mr Unwise posted a message criticizing various aspects of Iyke’s life and career.

He took aim at Iyke’s focus on designer clothing, suggesting he should prioritize reviving his allegedly “failing career.”

The critic further questioned Iyke’s status as a legend, implying minimal impact from the actor.

He even offered relationship advice, urging Iyke to remarry.

Rounding out his critique, Mr Unwise advised Jim Iyke to limit flaunting wealth and avoid seeking public relations.

He wrote:

“Jimlyke, it’s unwise how u focus on dressing, putting on designers wears instead of working to revive ur failing career.More unwise forming

legend yet ur impacts aren’t much felt. Most unwise still single instead of healing,move-on to get self a brand new wife to become a responsible man.Limit the flauntings.Avoid pr!

de. Work on ur anger issues. Bé wise. Don’t be unwise”

Jim Iyke fired back with a dismissive tone, mocking Mr Unwise’s age and experience.

He questioned Mr Unwise’s motives, suggesting he seeks online attention by criticizing successful figures.

The exchange took a sharp turn when Iyke insulted Mr Unwise’s entire generation, implying they are destined for poverty.

He pointed out that the critic took the wrong advice and has been trolling people who might end up becoming his destiny helpers.

In his words;

“@realhonour199 lol young men out there are making it in huge strides. Someone advised you to troll your destiny helpers for clout . Dem born your whole generation for poverty instead make you go hustle change your hopeless destiny u dey here dey post people we don make am for generations. You come worwor join your generational curse join. Small maggot help yourself small naa. Smh you’re very wise.”

