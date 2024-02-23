Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Do2dtun has continued to air out his frustrations over his bitter custody battle with his ex-wife.

Do2dtun, via his Twitter, X, page stated that his soul will never forgive those who mock him over his custody battle with his ex-wife, saying this is why they took his kids away.

He stated again that if he dies, his spirit will not rest till it haunts them down and that he doesn’t wish for anyone to go through what he is experiencing.

Do2dtun made it known that he was a tough kid with tough skin as he rain heavy curse on those ridiculing him.

He wrote:

“It’s those that say this to me “ that’s why they took your kids away” that my soul will never forgive. If I die today, my spirit will haunt u all. No one should ever go through what I went through. I am just a tough kid with a tough skin. You all will die an untimely death”.