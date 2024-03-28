Netizens has dragged Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie after he declared his second wife, Judy Austin his soulmate.

It’s could be recalled that the movie director was married for nearly two decades to his first wife, May Edochie. They had four children together but one of them died last year.

However, his marriage turned sour after he came out publicly to declare that he married Judy as his second wife.

Since then, the duo has been sharing lovedup videos online.

Taking to his Instagram page today, Yul Edochie shares a loved-up video of Judy Austin kissing him.

In his caption, the actor urged his new wife to rest as he declared her his soulmate.

“Ijele Zukwanike.

See what she did.

My soul mate”. He wrote.

The video has sparked reactions online. While some people gushed over their marriage, other slammed them, calling them Judas.

goodyluv_beauty_palace wrote; “It’s Judas week so I expected the Judas to display,Judy they mumu to pressure all her ex husbands,yul

dey mumu to pressure may,una two fit,continueoooo, to pressure more una need to knack online,after that we go still call the two of you productive skit maker’s.

doosh_enterprise wrote; “Married women are busy running adverts here everyday,Judy is here on Yul case everyday,A man that can betray you anytime.does she really think May thought they was going to be a time Yul will leave her shattered? Imagine she didn’t plan herself and was just dancing in the car everyday with Yul.they comes a time in ur life u realize people can fail you at anytime.shalom to you guys.

isi_lisa 47m wrote: “So a man can leave a high value woman for someone who has nothing upstairs, who has watched Judy’s movies?? Always second wife in movies, so dull always taking irrelevant roles, so a man can ruin his

family for someone like that, so all these talks of I want an independent woman, a slim woman, an action woman na Instagram e end oh just have big breast”

One Delmy Chris28 wrote, “This is love, yes this is love

One Nayah Baybee wrote, “Skitmakers, we see you and you see us

One Wealth18 wrote, “Another woman husband chai it’s well

One Teejay Gold wrote, “Just because attention is elsewhere you have to find what to do to draw back attention

One Beauty Gilbert wrote, “This woman too love this man, na wa o”.47

Watch the video below;

