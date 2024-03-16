A Nigerian woman identified as @enemercy24 on Instagram is celebrating the dedication of her triplets after a long and determined wait.

Ene’s journey to parenthood wasn’t easy, lasting seven years before her dream of a family finally came true.

Video shared online show a radiant the Happy woman posing with her adorable triplets, all dressed in matching outfits. Ene herself looked stunning, marking the joyous occasion.

A friend, Official_shaddash, expressed her delight for Ene on Instagram.

Sharing a video, she wrote; “Yesterday was filled with so much joy as we dedicated my friend’s triplets,” she wrote. “After 7 years of waiting @enemercy24, my darling friend before IG, Congratulations once again boo!”

The news of Ene’s triplets has been met with an outpouring of love online. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations, praising the beauty of the babies and thanking God for Ene’s blessing.

Mz_sheey commented; “Congratulations ire akari gbogbo wa o.”

Sharon said: “Awwwwn, they look so beautiful.”

Gloriaanyamele posted; “Thank u Jesus.”

Ostech_gadget said; “So adorable.”

Kledier_by_oyemwen commented; “Congratulations. Baby girl has a captivating smile.”

Teddy_official2 posted; “Congratulations hun❤.”

Princelinksafricanfoodstore wrote; “God be praised forever and ever.”

6155.vicky commented; “Sis, I sincerely congratulate ❤you can’t wait for mine.”

