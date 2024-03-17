Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has penned a lovely note to veteran actor, Chidi Mokeme on his 52nd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself hugging the celebrant as they meets on set of the movie “Anikulapo.”

In the accompanying message, Bimbo Ademoye showered Chidi Mokeme with birthday wishes and accolades.

She addressed him with titles of respect like “king Scar,” “ezenunu,” and “og before ig,” hinting at his past roles and achievements.

Bimbo praised Mokeme’s character, calling him a “wonderful human all round.”

She expressed her admiration for his personality and thanked him for being “accommodating,” “super friendly,” and always “helpful” on set.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to a king Scar, ezenunu, og before ig . An amazing human all round. I could go on and on about how wonderful a person you are , but I doubt we’d be done today. Thank you for being who you are, thank you for being so accommodating and super friendly, thank you for always being helpful. May God in his infinite mercies continue to bless you, may your light continue to shine brighter than your expectations. I hope you have a day as amazing as you are HAPPY BIRTHDAY SCARRRRR.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Why does the food look poor?” – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels cooking for her family