Regina Daniels, a popular Nigerian actress, recently shared a home video that caused a stir online.

In the video, the movie star is seen cooking a seemingly ordinary meal of spaghetti with fish for her family.

However, it wasn’t the dish itself that got people talking, but the way it was prepared.

The surprise came from the fact that some viewers felt the fish cuts were on the smaller side.

They seemed to expect a billionaire’s wife, like Regina Daniels, to be using more luxurious ingredients like turkey or chicken.

However, the video also struck a chord with others who saw a relatable side of Daniels. Many social media users commented on how the meal resembled what they themselves might eat.

One I Am Sandra David wrote, “We still dey chop same fish. Me sef no small

Maielvo wrote, “Why the food come look poor? Them no get chef for the house?

Cukies Brown wrote, “If this is the standard of billionaire kitchen and the means they prepare, I think I’m still doing well in this world

Endy Light wrote, “If Billionaire wife dey cut fish like me then, I go be a billionaire soon

Badboy Tinni wrote, “Even billionaire wife no use turkey cook spaghetti. Poor me, na why I no get savings

Mrs. Aigbido wrote, “If na so e be like, me sef na billionaire because we dey chop same fish

Edu Handsome wrote, “Lol I’m lost this is the same way we cook it yet we ain’t billionaires. Wtf is all the hype for?”.

