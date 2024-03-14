Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Rita Wade has shared her two cent on BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang’s marriage and her drama with her baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

Recall that Queen, who shares a child with Lamba had announced her upcoming wedding to fiancé King David just a few weeks ago.

The couple later did their marriage introduction yesterday, March 13. This led to people calling Lamba a loser.

Reacting to this, Barrister Rita stated that Queen Atang’s husband, King David is the loser and not Lord Lamba.

According to her, the reality star was previously involved with the skit maker, but he wasn’t interested in a long-term commitment.

Barrister Rita implies that after the rejection, Queen Mercy reconnected with King David, an old flame, and settled down with him.

She suggested King David might have a “scarcity mentality,” implying he’s settling for someone else’s leftovers.

Her statement has sparked reactions online.

olamat.pash penned: “As a man, Any decision wey be say na only Women dey hail and praise you, Omoh………”

ble_ssing_sunday wrote: “If you’re happy in ur marriage you wouldn’t set ringlight to talk about someone else’s marriage, go fix ur home ma’am.”

realafolabii said; “Una don Dey mad for this internet…online family meeting on top people family matter….if you no wan get headache …why you deh worry about another person matter. 😂😂.”

shoplush_byyob opined: “Madam you need somebody to love you right …. You’re suffering from lack of love 😩😩.”

chrisbenemek said: “Women won’t like you because you just spilled a secret of what they are.. all what you said if truth they can continue crying, ITV’s good guys who are on this same path learn and run back asap.”

Watch below;

