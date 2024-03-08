Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has publicly expressed his love and appreciation for his second wife, Judy Austin on International Women’s Day.

In an Instagram post, the movie director described her with many positive qualities, emphasizing her strength, resilience, and supportive nature.

According to him, she is strong, resilient, supportive, selfless, hardworking, loving, cheerful, and always willing to help others.

Interestingly, Yul Edochie mentioned that many people don’t understand the depth of his feelings for Judy Austin, and he prefers it that way.

He also revealed that Judy is an angel in human form and a blessing to the world.

In his words;

“On this year’s international women’s day, I celebrate this great, strong, resilient, supportive, selfless, hardworking, and loving woman.

Judy Austin Yul Edochie

Always cheerful, always ready to assist others, always ready to put in the work.

Many people don’t understand how much you mean to me, and I like it that way.

It’s not their business to understand.

You’re an angel in human form.

A blessing to the world.

Continue to emit love, happiness, and peace.

You’re unstoppable.

IJELE ODOGWU. IJELE ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZE NWANYI.

OKWULU OKALISIA. HER EXCELLENCY. ONYE NGALA.

❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ: “77 is a celebration of happiness referred to as kiju”- May Edochie celebrate her father-in-law, Pete Edochie’s 77th birthday in a unique way (VIDEO)