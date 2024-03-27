Former Nigerian pilot and talent manager, Captain Tunde Demuren has celebrated his best friend, singer Banky W on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former pilot described the celebrant as hisb”brother in life, brother in business, brother in arms.”

Tunde Demuren specifically commended Banky W ‘s giving heart, hinting at the singer’s generosity and kind character.

He wrote;

“Biggest Birthday Shouts to my Brother!!! In life, broda in business, Brother in arms!! More blessings abound! Your giving heart will never lack any good thing you want, and your family will be continually blessed!. Go forth and continue to achieve greatness!. 🥳🎊🎁🎉🎂 @bankywellington”

