Netizens has mocked Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin after his first wife, May Yul-Edochie secured a brand ambassador deal with a beauty company, “BeslimGallery,”.

The businesswoman had taken to her Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing the video of the moment she was unveiled as the brand ambassador, May Edochie expressed gratitude to God.

She wrote;

“To God be the glory.

I lack the perfect words to announce my estatic mood, becoming the latest BRAND AMBASSADOR for @beslimgallery

My amazing fam, you know I can’t do this without you. pls join me in celebration by following and patronizing @beslimgallery |08093148222 . Let’s do it the QueenMayNation Way. God bless you as you do 🙏♥️.

Beslim Gallery is a body sculpting & aesthetic spa set up to help improve your physical profile through non invasive procedures. Achieve body contouring contouring without surgery.”

Reacting to this, fans of May Edochie celebrated her achievement, with some messages offering congratulations that also seemed to target Judy Austin.

One fan, @naomi_confidence, commented:”No time for singing and hailing man inside car with empty stomach,”

Another user, @sunnybenosky, wrote; “You are an evidence that man is not God, keep winning.”

@bensonokonkwo wrote: “Congratulations daughter of grace more to come,”

@favourlicioux commented, “Imagine if she was in that marriage dragging pr!ck with Judy, she wouldn’t have been this successful. Women everything is not about marriage and man o. Use your brain if you get any.”

