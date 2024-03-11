Self-acclaimed Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has gushed over Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin following their recent video online.

Recall that ever since Yul unveiled Judy as his second wife, the couple has been receiving criticism from netizens.

Just recently, Yul released a video of himself and Judy vibing to a new song. He revealed that the video is a response to their haters.

Reacting to this, Blessing CEO described Yul Edochie and Judy Austin as her favorite people.

According to her, she loves how they punish their critics with happy videos.

In her words;

“My favorite people..

I love how you both punish them .

The 🌶️ is too much .

When a man is happily inside bottle 😍😍😍.

I love my people @judyaustin1 @yuledochie isimili eniofor🤣✅❤️❤️❤️.

New challenge..

My problem now ma the man wey I wan use 😫😫 this yeye man do find me na, n this kind of challenge I Dey love 😗”

See below;

