Nollywood actor Eddie Watson has celebrated his best friend, actress Ruth Kadiri on her birthday.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a funny video of the celebrant.

In his caption, Eddie Watson playfully addressed Ruth Kadiri as his “first daughter” and showered her with blessings.

He also expressed his love for her.

In his words;

“Big HAPPY BIRTHDAY shoutout to my first daughter, Ruth Kadiri Watson! Over the years you’ve been a very good child and deserve this father’s blessings! May Jehovah God continue to lift you to higher heights in Jesus Name!

With so much love,

PAPA❤️”

