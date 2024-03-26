Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has written a heartwarming note to her younger sister, Somtochukwu Umenwa on her birthday.

The thespian took to Instagram to share a beautiful video for the celebrant.

In her caption, Ekene Umenwa acknowledged a profound impact her younger sister had on her spiritual journey in 2013.

The proud sister admires Somto’s inner and outer beauty.

She rededicated the celebrant to their faith and expressing a desire for God’s continued protection.

The actress concluded by invoking blessings upon her sister, emphasizing her belief that Somto’s blessings are even greater than she might comprehend.

She wrote;

“My blood sister @somto_umenwa God used you to bring me to the understanding of him in the year 2013 😢 when he came through for you 😢🙏

SOROMTOCHUKWU UMENWA you are so beautiful in and out and today being your birthday I am rededicating you my blood sister to Jesus 💯may God continue to save and protect you as he has always done from evil amen 🙏

Your light will shine so bright my STAR GIRL amen 🙏

You are blessed beyond your understanding amen 🙏

Somto I LOVE YOU @somto_umenwa pls everyone wish my blood sister a happy birthday for me ❤️🙏”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Thank you for loving me the way i am.Together forever” – Chioma Akpotha celebrates Chidi Mokeme on his birthday, fans wonder if they are dating