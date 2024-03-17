Former Big Brother Naija star, Queen Atang’s husband, King David has ignited a conversation online with a heartwarming yet controversial statement about his bond with his stepdaughter, Kaila.

A video circulating on social media captures King David’s speech at their wedding dinner. He expresses his love for his wife and gratitude for loved ones present.

The proud husband then highlighted his close relationship with Kaila, Queen Atang’s daughter from a previous relationship.

King David reveals that growing up without many girls around him helped him connect deeply with Kaila.

He proudly mentions that Kaila even called him “Daddy” first. This last comment, however, has sparked a debate.

While many commend King David for embracing his stepfather role and building a loving bond with Kaila, others express concerns.

The controversy stems from the use of the term “Daddy” so early in the marriage, especially considering Kaila’s biological father, Lord Lamba, is still alive.

Some viewers find it uncomfortable for a non-biological father to be referred to as “Daddy” at this stage, suggesting it might create confusion or competition for Kaila’s affection.

