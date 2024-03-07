Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile showered his girlfriend and babymama, Davita Lamai, with a brand new Mercedes Benz and other extravagant gifts for her 27th birthday on March 6th.

Davita, who shares a son with the rapper, was surprised with a lavish birthday party.

Zlatan Ibile ‘s generosity didn’t stop there, as he showered his babymama with extravagant gifts, including a brand new Mercedes Benz and designer items.

Videos capturing Davita’s emotional and joyful reaction to the thoughtful gesture were shared on Zlatan’s social media story.

This grand display of affection has been met with positive reactions from fans, who commended Zlatan for celebrating his girlfriend and the mother of his child with such an expensive car.

Watch below;

