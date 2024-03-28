Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has mocked Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut after VeryDarkMan’s release from police custody was reversed .

Recall that the activist was arrested on Friday and details surrounding his case remain unclear.

Earlier, blogger Tunde Ednut had posted about Verydarkman’s supposed upcoming release, anticipating significant online activity.

“When VeryDarkMan comes out, make una buy data Ooo! E no go easy for this internet,” he wrote.

However, the social media critic wasn’t’t released, and his expected release date seems to have been postponed.

Taking to Instagram, Doris Ogala mocked Tunde Ednut, stating that VeryDarkMan’s released was reverted because of his outburst.

“Tunde next time don’t brag. Sorry to say @mazitundeednut is the reason that very Dirty Boy release was reversed.

@donlulu_mayor please understand” she wrote.

