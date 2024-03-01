A Nigerian man has become an internet sensation after winning a massive ₦60 million on SportyBet with a small stake of just ₦798.

The man, identified only as @_spiriituaL on social media, shared his story in a post that detailed his winning bets.

According to the post, the man placed two bets for the month on sportybet, with one resulting in the life-changing payout.

The specific details of the winning bet, including the teams and odds involved, were not disclosed.

The news of his win has gone viral, attracting a mixed reactions from netizens.

Some people congratulate him, while others don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s unlikely to win so much money with such a small bet.

@Toxyberry1: “If na community win em go debit sporty reach 30B naira. I go collect 120m inside only me oh.”

@derin_os: “Walahi, na another NCAA we dey play. Not even 1k odds, 25k odds at that😳😳. Same NCAA wey dey collect cloth from our neck overnight, chai!”

@KingAndreasss: “This man is a rare being. You can’t tell me otherwise. Blessed beyond measures.”

@RadicalYouthMan: “This your name ‘spiritual’, na juju spiritual abi na church own abi na mosque own, abi na Hindu own ? Anything wey e be, I beg I wan belong to am.”

@DareHardy09: “The comments here is wild and funny like many people doubting this stake and win have never staked such amount before or even won anything above 10k on sporty 😂😂 person say the winning na always round figure some say Bonus plenty.”

