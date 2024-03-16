Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is trending on social media after a hilarious clip surfaced showing her character claiming that only famous musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid hold enough sway to send her on errands.

The clip, apparently from a movie, features Johnson jokingly stating that only these two music superstars could get her to wash clothes.

However, the clip also drew reactions from fans of another music star, Davido.

They criticized Mercy Johnson for indirectly mentioning Burna Boy and Wizkid as her fans.

Some fans defended Davido’s status as the true “king,” while others speculated the clip hinted at lingering tension between Johnson and Davido (remember their reported lawsuit in 2020?).

See the video and reactions below;

