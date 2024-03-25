Popular Nigerian musician, Davido recently spoke about his journey from performing for local crowds to becoming a big international star.

The singer, known for his exciting shows, talked about what happened after he signed with Sony Music, a very important record company.

He said that even though he used to sell out huge concerts in Africa (places that could hold 60,000 people!), many people at the record company thought of him as a new artist starting out.

The interview also talked about how crazy Davido’s fans can get at his shows.

Davido said that before Sony, his concerts were so wild that fans would even faint, not just in Africa but all over the world too.

It might be a bit of an exaggeration that fans actually fainted, but it shows how much Davido’s music gets people pumped up.

