Big Brother Naija star, Queen Atang found herself at the center of controversy following allegations made by Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

The blogger, known for her often-controversial statements, made this allegation via her Twitter page.

Kemi Olunloyo claimed that David, the fiancee of Queen Atang, have a girlfriend in another country.

She also alleged that the young man’s mom doesn’t like Queen and is only showing fake love in the viral video.

Speaking further, Kemi claimed that Queen and David might not really be in love like they show online.

She wrote;

“Queen says Lord Lamba’s mom dislikes her. She has no idea that her fiancée’s mom doesn’t like her either. Flashing kisses online etc are all fake. She has no idea that David already has a girlfriend in that same UK. She has since archived that future mother-in-law video. These young ladies calling themselves “baddies” have no decorum wanting to be the next gangsta beech. That era is over. Stop jumping to the next man who’s light are illuminating. Thank God I don’t have daughters. I can’t deal with this nonsense and warn my sons about them.”

Queen Atang, whose full name is Queen Mercy Atang, was a contestant on the sixth season of the popular Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija, known as “Shine Ya Eye.”

She announced her engagement to David in February 2024.”

At this time, Queen Atang has not publicly addressed the claims.

