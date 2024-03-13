Nigerian singer Rema has surprised fans with his recent acquisition of two luxury cars.

According to reports, Rema spent over N700 million on a Mercedes Benz G63 G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus.

The news originated from a car dealership named Polancoexoticcars, who shared the transaction on their social media platform.

The post included photos of the stunning cars and a congratulatory message to Rema.

“SOLD! Congratulations @heisrema Lamborghini Urus – Mercedes Benz G63,” the post reads.

This extravagant purchase has generated significant buzz online, with fans expressing both amusement and awe at Rema’s spending spree.

Some social media users joked about the high cost, while others pointed to Rema’s hit song “Calm Down” as evidence of his financial success.

longspoonkitchen said: “I bought a bag of rice and 25L groundnut oil at the same time”

mr__earl remarked: “Urus don become Camry for Lagos 😂”

temidayo_x commented: “If y’all understand how big calm down is you go know say this one small for rema”

preetty_bee_ opined: “Rema is way richer than Obo, wiz and burna combined but baba is underrated coz of his humility plus he made the biggest song in Africa so far in Calm down”

See the photos below;

