Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul-Razak’s attempt to break the record for the longest individual cooking marathon has unfortunately been disqualified by Guinness World Records for violating rest break regulations.

Chef Abdul-Razak embarked on a ten-day cook-a-thon starting on January 1st, 2024, aiming to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

She reportedly cooked for over 227 hours, significantly exceeding the previous record.

However, Guinness World Records (GWR) announced the disqualification, citing a violation of the organization’s strict guidelines regarding rest breaks taken by the Ghanaian chef during record attempts.

Despite the setback, Chef Abdul-Razak expressed her gratitude to her supporters through her coordinator, Kafui Dey. “While the outcome may not be what we anticipated,” the statement read, “I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and partners, as well as the encouragement from our fans. Your backing has been instrumental throughout this journey.”

