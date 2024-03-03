Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, fondly known as Mr Ibu, left a heartfelt message for singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, before his passing on.

Recall that the legendary actor died on March 2, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and memorable characters.

Before his death,Mr Ibu left a message for Paul Okoye of Psquare who was always in the hospital with him.

The message, delivered in a mix of English and Igbo, highlights Mr Ibu’s playful and compassionate personality.

In a viral video, the late John Okafor expressed his care and love for the music star.

The actor told Rudeboy, “if you no go heaven, call me Nama” (meaning “if you don’t go to heaven, call me meat”), expressing his confidence in Rudeboy’s goodness.

Mr Ibu acknowledges the inevitability of death but assures Rudeboy of a positive afterlife, stating they will “sit down in the presence of the angels together and eat together.”

He said;

“Rudeboy. Oh God I I don’t know where to start my language, but everything happens exactly on God’s own time. Once death has come, it has come. Rudeboy, if you no go heaven, call me Nama, you will go to heaven and we will sit down in the presence of the angels together and we’ll eat together. Onwero ihe ga-eme gi na-uwa(Nothing shall happen to you in this life) The life will never change. What we will be talking about today is how come, how come, you and Psquare. We are not the same parents. But I tell you, parents don’t go.”

Watch below;

