Big Brother Naija star, Saskay’s boyfriend has become embroiled in a social media controversy.

A purportedly private conversation has been leaked online, raising questions about privacy and his true feelings for the reality star.

The drama began with Chef Derin’s public statement about his relationship with Saskay.

He lamented that Instagram ladies distanced themselves after he went public with their romance.

“All my baddies for Instagram no Dey follow me talk again. Sorry fine Girl I’m taken 🫂” he wrote.

Following this, a screenshot of a private conversation allegedly involving Chef Derin surfaced online.

In this chat, Saskay’s boyfriend complained about various aspects of his relationship.

The unverified content includes claims of a strained physical intimacy and negative feelings about the public attention.

“The sex is terrible, na you push me go this place where I dey. I’m not enjoying the clout, I only posted because I had to (friend) she has been the one pushing it”. He said.

The leak of this private conversation has sparked outrage. Many criticize the act of sharing private messages without consent, highlighting the importance of respecting boundaries.

Others express skepticism about the authenticity of the chat, questioning its validity.

Saskay and Chef Derin have not publicly addressed the leaked conversation.

See below:

https://x.com/TheLitePhoenix/status/1769501590765928808?s=20

