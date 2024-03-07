Fans of Music executive, Don Jazzy were left in shock after he gushed over the lovedup video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his new wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that many celebrities distanced themselves from Yul Edochie since he unveiled Judy Austin as his second wife.

This is because he cheated on his wife, May Edochie with Judy, got her pregnant and ended up getting married to her in the absence of his family.

However despite the criticism they received, the couple has been waxing stronger.

Yesterday, Yul Edochie and Judy released a video for their haters and critics.

In the video, the couple was captured vibing to Boy Spyce and Khaid’s song, I Don’t Care. They indirectly informed their haters that they don’t care about them.

Reacting to this, Don Jazzy shocked his followers as he reshared the video on his Instagram page and gushed over Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s love. He considers their marriage beautiful.

“See love na. So beautiful”, he wrote.

