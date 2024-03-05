In a fresh social media outburst, Isreal DMW, logistics manager for musician Davido, has launched fresh accusations and pronouncements against his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

The heartbroken man blamed Sheila’s mother for the couple’s separation, alleging controlling behavior and financial motives.

Isreal DMW made harsh pronouncements about Sheila Courage ‘s future endeavors and potential suitors

He claimed her future business ventures would encounter problems and any man who gets involved with her romantically will face misfortune and death.

While expressing gratitude to those who attended their wedding, Israel stated that they deserve unspecified “justice.”

He wrote;

“Sheila Courage, it will never be well with you morning and night. Any business you lay ur hands as an influencer is CURSED. That business begins to into problems immediately. Any man who touches you Slumps and Dies in the afternoon. Let me also ones again thanks those who travelled far away to benin to honour me. Can’t forget dis day in my lifetime. You all must get JUSTICE. What happened in my marriage was never any case’ of Assault, Infidelity or any form of abuse at all. It was a pure case of a Calabar mother inlaw wanting to extend the control of her husband to me, which i fully declined. A mother inlaw who saw her daughter in marriage as a quick means of getting rich than safety and rest of mind. A mother inlaw who forcefully removed her daughter in a very safe marriage, sending her to Abuja, to stay with Ginika, a certified ABUJA OLOSHO, who’s using content creating as a cover up, to look for rich men in the name of influencing. Parents who keep say they regretted not giving out dia daughter to highly respected Sen. Ned Nwoko, seeing the life style of my darling sister, Reginal Daniels? Senator Daisy Danjuma, MY OGA. Make una no vex 🙏”

See the post below

