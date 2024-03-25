Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, are facing criticism following a controversial livestream for their “True Salvation Ministry.”

The incident occurred during a prayer session led by Edochie.

While he delivered a fervent prayer, Austin was seen blowing a kiss and waving to the viewers, an action deemed disrespectful by many watching the broadcast.

This has ignited a firestorm of comments online, with netizens expressing their disapproval.

Some viewers criticized the couple’s behavior as mocking prayer, while others referenced the ongoing controversy surrounding Edochie’s bigamy.

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, left the marriage following his public announcement of his relationship with Judy Austin. The situation has been a source of public discussion and criticism.

The recent livestream has only added fuel to the fire, with many viewers expressing their outrage.

alexi7rolland commented: “Ananias and Sapphira weldone. God cannot be mocked.”

sushine589 said: “Truth is bitter Judy is far better than may both physically & spiritually”

titi_carie wrote: “Judy’s biggest achievement is Yul”

modconsville said: “I am so happy Queen May finally walked out of the marriage, Yul is obviously suffering from inferiority comp!ex, and had been pulling and holding May down all these years. That’s why he can jell with judijudi, who has low self worth, low self esteem and lacks confidence. Super proud of the Woman of Substance, that Queen May is.”

_theonlylolo stated: “Many are mad but few are roaming”

ruth_ochi remarked: “You mocked May, Her son who died and now you got the guts to dare GOD and mock Him!!!!”

See video below;

