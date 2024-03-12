In a recent social media message, actress Rita Edochie, aunt-in-law to Yul Edochie, publicly expressed strong support for his wife, May Edochie.

This comes after Yul shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin showering praises on him.

In her message, Rita Edochie showered May with praise for her maturity, resourcefulness, and focus.

According to her, the influencer is the best partner a man could have.

Mocking Judy Austin, Rita Edochie pointed out that May “must not be in a car praising and shouting day in day out before she will be seen as a lovely wife”.

She also stated that Judy cannot plant in a land that isn’t hers.

The veteran actress encouraged May to “keep living her life” as her “grace will keep causing tension and confusion.”

“ONE WOMAN THAT EXHUDES SO MUCH MATURITY.

EVEN HEAVEN KNOWS THAT SHE IS THE BEST THING THAT CAN EVER HAPPEN TO ANY MAN IN HER LIFE.

SHE MUST NOT BE IN A CAR PRAISING AND SHOUTING DAY IN DAY OUT BEFORE SHE WILL BE SEEN AS A LOVELY WIFE.

VERY RESOURCEFUL, INTELLIGENT FOCUSED, NO TIME FOR SOCIAL MEDIA NOISE IN THE NAME OF SKIT MAKING 🙄🙄🙄😁

MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE WILL KEEP LIVING HER LIFE WHILE OTHERS WILL KEEP WAILING AND SCREAMING CRAZILY.

KEEP GOING MY CHILD, NOTHING SHALL STOP YOU.

YOUR GRACE WILL KEEP CAUSING TENSION AND CONFUSION .

I CAN SEE THAT PERSON HAS REFUSED TO STAY AT A PLACE.

POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS.

YOU CANNOT PLANT IN A FARMLAND THAT ISN’T YOURS

EROSION GO DEY WASH AM COMMOT.

NDI ALA

NDI ALA!!!”

