Popular singer, Portable has stirred reactions online as he is seen sharing food stuffs to the less privileged on the streets.

In the said post, the Nigerian singer was seen encouraging residents to approach and receive the goodies he made available to them while a voice could be heard saying: “Zazu dey, hunger no dey.”

The video featured a group of men and women in a queue waiting to receive packages from the singer.

Noodles, spaghetti, rice, semovita, groundnut oil, and several other items could be seen in the video.

Not long after it made its way to the internet, concerned individuals took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

The source: “People no go talk good thing about him now oooo.”

ifeoluwa: “continue with what you know how to do that’s very good God almighty will continue to strengthen you.”

Kenny: “now them dey collect ham na the same people go still come online dey abuse ham.”

Ola: “Imagine the type of money you go make if you sell cold water for hell fire.”

femiiiii3: “God bless you I like to meet this bro.”

WATCH VIDEO: