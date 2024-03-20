BBNaija star, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, better known to fans as Chichi has announced that she is now a retired exotic dancer.

She disclosed this in the video, while getting her hair styled,

The reality star directly stated that she is “retired” and then playfully questioned the hairstylist about how much she used to charge for lap dances.

“When I was an exotic dancer, do you know how much I charged”. She asked while dancing.

Chichi previously opened up about her experience as an exotic dancer during her time on Big Brother Naija.

Her recent announcement has resulted in mixed reactions from fans.

Some have expressed their support, viewing this as a move towards settling down. Others remain skeptical, with some comments containing negativity and stereotypes.

One Timsley wrote, “Zero class after everything almost forgot this babe dey o

One Its Vibes Angel wrote, “That’s good

One Ave Diamond wrote, “She’s saying her truth

One Aproko Nurse wrote, “Retired exotic stripper you meant to say?

One Zobovita wrote, “Chichi too wan settle down

One Mr Truth Sayer wrote, “But you haven’t retired in your olosho work, same with Mercy. Igbo girl can never retire for such things even in their husband’s houses”.

Watch below;

