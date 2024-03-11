An old interview with Nollywood actor Yul Edochie professing his love for his wife, May Edochie, has caused sir online.

In the interview, a younger Yul expressed his deep love and appreciation for his wife, revealing that he is grateful for everything she did for him.

According to him, she was there for him when he wasn’t famous and that they had been married for nine years at the time of the interview.

Yul emphasizes his desire to protect their relationship from the potential negative effects of fame.

He revealed that he doesn’t want fame to ruin his relationship with May.

Years later, the movie director has married a second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu, leading to a public marital strain and separation from May Edochie.

Netizens has reacted strongly to the unearthed video. Many criticize Edochie’s actions, questioning his motives and expressing sympathy for May Edochie.

Others noticed how differently Yul Edochie talks about May in the old video compared to now.

cynthia_kelz said: “So what changed? How come he hates her so much now? Ladies, while helping a man, build yourself too. If May wasn’t investing in herself, she would have become a shadow of herself now. Yul and Judith, God will judge you two.”

royal_babies_kiddies_store said: “The way he speaks here is so different 295 from the way he speaks now ..”

micklypain said: “It will never be well with Judy for caging someone husband.this video shows that yul loves May very much”

teejaiygold said: “Then he now tries to change the narrative and paint her bad and some stupeeed people quickly bought it and start insulting that innocent woman. Even some unfortunate women too follow. I be man with a heart and know say wetin him and Judy do that woman no good at all. It’s good she’s elevating on daily basis while her tormentors are declining, that’s God at work”

Watch the video below;

