BamBam and Teddy A, a popular couple who met on the Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija, are celebrating their first daughter, Zendaya’s 4th birthday.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared beautiful photos of their little princess.

BamBam shared a heartfelt message alongside the photos, expressing her love and gratitude for her daughter.

She wrote:

“Look at you my babyyyy happy happy birthday to you my princess @zenadenibuyan ❤️ God bless and prosper all your wayyyy thank you for choosing me as your mum and us @iamteddya and I as your parents.”

On the other hand, Teddy A showered his daughter with love

“It’s world @zenadenibuyan day! Daddy loves you! ❤️” He wrote.

BamBam and Teddy A welcomed their first child and daughter on March 5, 2020.

