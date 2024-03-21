Nigerian Blogger, Tosin Silverdam has sparked conversation online after questioning the recent revelation by musician Kizz Daniel about his wife.

Recall that the singer recently revealed he has been with his wife for ten years. He revealed that she paid for his first song.

According to him, she supported and believed him.

Reacting to his in a viral video, Tosin Silverdam expressed confusion regarding Kizz Daniel ‘s claim that he has been with his wife for ten years.

Silverdam highlights past media reports suggesting romantic relationships between Kizz Daniel and influencer, Priscilla Ojo and singer, Chidinma.

The blogger acknowledges Kizz Daniel’s public declaration of love for his wife and their reported three children toget

While offering congratulations to the couple, Silverdam’s post has sparked online discussions about the validity of Kizz Daniel’s claims and the public’s perception of celebrity relationships.

He said;

“This thing has been on my head, like don’t talk about it, don’t talk about it, let me talk about it. So I saw this some days ago about Kizz Daniel and his wife. And they say they’ve been dating

for 10 years. She supported me. She believed in me. She used to bring food for me in the studio and all that Fine, I love true love, I love, I love love story, like true love, and I think they have three children together right? Okay, I actually love it, I’m actually happy for them, I’m really happy for Kizz Daniel and his beautiful wife, and But then again, I’m confused Shebii, Kiss Daniel and Priscilla Ojo like allegedly shebii they dated? Was it not some years ago, a few years ago, not so many years ago There was something going on between them. Where was this aunty then? Let me just mind my business. I wish them well… I wish them all the best. And we heard about Chidinma. All the best! “

See below;

ALSO READ: “You got engaged a month after we got issues which means I’ve been dating myself ?” – Lord Lamba drags Queen Atang in leaked chat