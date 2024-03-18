Big Brother Naija star, Queen Atang is facing an online controversy after a private conversation with her ex-partner, Lord Lamba, was leaked on social media.

The leaked chat, allegedly posted by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls, centers on disagreements regarding child access and past relationships.

In the chat, Lord Lamba accused Queen Atang of blocking him on social media, preventing communication and hindering his ability to see their child.

The skit maker further alleges hypocrisy, claiming Queen was already dating someone else while they were together as she got engaged one month after they had an issue.

He criticized Queen for allowing her current partner to buy their daughter a bicycle.

The chat reads;

“Queen I’m not taking this anymore firstly, I need to see my child this week, common this pure wickedness, you blocked me everywhere, I have always wanted to be with my daughter, now you are giving me conditions while you have always been with another man, even when we were still dating, but you were busy monitoring me.

Queen you got engaged a month after we had issues? That means I have been dating myself all along, you were just waiting for the right time to strike, your fiance even got a bicycle for my daughter, I asked you Said he is your UK friend, Uk friend you have been sleeping with, Queen I need to see my daughter this new week and you need to grant me access, I can’t deal with your manipulations any longer, you are mean and wicked, how can you do this to someone you claimed to love?

You were commenting on your fiance’s page, my king my that, but you were bust looking for who is commenting on my page, I’m really scared of you right now, like I dodged a major Bullet. You that was always about posting “

