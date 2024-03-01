A Nigerian man has quested the the motivations behind Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss choice of partner.

Recall that the music star proposed to his wife, Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian lawyer, in January 2024 in a romantic setting in London.

Since then, he has been openly expressing his love and admiration for her on social media, calling her “evidence that God can show a man mercy.”

The couple recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Marie’s home country of Ghana.

However, a social media post by a user named @odenibo ignited controversy.

In his post, the man jokingly suggested that “the Lord/love” led Moses Bliss to marry Marie not just for love, but for the potential benefits of her UK citizenship and access to housing.

“So, the Lord/love led Moses Bliss to marry babe with UK passport and whose parents have a house in the UK. The God of Moses Bliss steady calculating.” he wrote.

The post has received mixed reactions.

Some users jokingly agreed, suggesting everyone considers similar factors when choosing a partners.

Others challenged the implication that Bliss married for reasons beyond love, questioning if the same comments would be made if he wasn’t a gospel artist.

Few users offered a different view, suggesting that Marie “met a catch” in marrying Bliss, questioning the assumption that she benefitted more from the marriage.

@MyOgechi_ wrote: “We all know what we’re doing”

@phatbabelu added: “And of all the babes that danced to that song , God told him she was the best dancer”

@Timsics asked: “Would you have said this if he was a secular artist? Are you implying he is marrying up?”

@thobey__ commented: “You people are weird sha…Because he is a minister, God should lead him to marry someone from a poor home??”

@MaverickThamani stated: “Our God is not a Naira God????”

@brodagreen reacted: “It’s the fact that you think Moses Bliss doesn’t have weighty pull, which is the funny undertone. To be fair, she’s the one who met a catch in Moses, if we’re going by your logic.”

