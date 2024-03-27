BBNaija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh’s enthusiastic support for his wife at her recent graduation ceremony has garnered online attention.

The reality star had attended his wife’s graduation from the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa, where she was recognized as the top graduating student in Accounting.

In a moment of excitement as his wife approached the stage to receive her award, Omashola gave a loud to celebrate her accomplishment.

He shouted; “Warri!” – a celebratory reference to his Nigerian hometown.

The video of the event shows some attendees surprised by Omashola’s celebratory shout.

However, they started clapping for his wife.

Sharing the video online, Omashola expressed his pride in his wife’s achievement.

“Top final year student in BCOM accounting at the best university in Africa UCT. Warri no dey carry last”. He wrote.

The video has sparked reactions online.

Many people found the situation amusing. Some commeded Omashola’s enthusiasm and support for his wife while others stated that his wife must be embarrassed by this.

yvonne.godswill said: “Me sef I shy on her behalf”

gifttyofficial opined: “She go say which kind husband she go marry Congratulations to her”

kilontreysparkles wrote: “So they didn’t know they’ll clap until he shouted Congratulations to her”

neo_akpofure commented: “You really run am ohh I love it”

datwarrigirl said: “Na woman when know book husband dey shout hail”

aireyys exclaimed: “Streeeeeeeeeet! well done Mrs. Sholzy”

Watch the video below:

