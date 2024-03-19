A podcast guest named Cherry has stirred up online discussions by suggesting reality TV star Tacha might still be upset that singer Davido never acknowledged her chest tattoo of his face.

Recall that years ago, Tacha, a dedicated Davido fan, made a bold statement. She got a tattoo of Davido’s face tattooed on her chest.

Sadly, the saga of the tattoo didn’t have a happy ending.

After waiting in vain for any recognition from Davido, Tacha reportedly had the tattoo removed.

Earlier in 2024, Tacha sided with singer Tiwa Savage in a rumored feud with Davido. This incident hinted at a potentially strained relationship between Tacha and the musician.

Speaking about this in a recent podcast, Cherry opined that Davido should have acknowledged Tacha’s tattoo and even suggested Tacha might still be harboring resentment over the snub.

Cherry’s comments on the podcast sparked a divided response online.

Some fans believe the singer did acknowledged Tacha in the past. However, others are just tired of the whole thing. They pleaded for everyone to “move on.”

actual_tito wrote, “once you want to trend like this, just mention Tacha my girl is the clout”

alexis_tlex wrote, “She’s coming for that thing on your teeth first don’t worry”

lorah_irez wrote, “Who go help me collect these people mic abeg”

mz_bellz7 wrote, “Trouble go Dey sleep wahala go go wake am”

lavy.su wrote, “Davido actually did acknowledge her, there were videos of them hanging out that I have seen and also when davido was asked a question about Tacha and referred to her as his friend

lindy_wendy wrote, “I hope Tacha comes for U,, cos I believe I dnt see why u looking for her trouble”

thecute_lade wrote, “I feel like this ppl should discuss on what to say and not to say before dishing out rubbish from their mouth to everyone .you all will just wake up one day and start a podcast.. you all should give us something that will benefit we d youth (like update on jobs and other things so we can all survive and grow better together ) but na lie .na to gossip up and down on d podcast thing you see a lifestyle.”

timdave_dave wrote, “Make she go rest abeg

shey na Davido say make she go do the tattoo? So that’s her P”

just_ lisa03_10 wrote, “Y’all can’t live without tacha”

mercy_whimsy_ wrote, “Davido this davido that una let us breet”

big_nimms wrote, “Who be this ojuelegba cardi b sef”

decors_domain wrote, “Tacha tacha make una leave this babe alone now”

