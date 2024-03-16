Big brother Naija star, Queen Mercy Atang is letting the world know just how smitten she is with her husband, King David.

In a recent social media post, the mother of one shared a collection of glowing photos featuring the happy couple, along with a caption brimming with love.

The pictures showcase a happy couple, all loved up as they rock matching white outfits.

Sharing the photos, Queen Atang declares that her husband is the man she wants to love for the rest of her life.

“The man i want to love for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

This public display of love isn’t new for Queen Mercy. Fans were treated to a glimpse of their blossoming romance earlier this year when she announced their engagement.

The couple also had well-documented marriage introduction ceremony which took place in Akwa Ibom.

The event, which garnered significant social media attention, saw Queen Mercy’s family warmly welcome Deji into their fold.

See the her post below;

