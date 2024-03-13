Nollywood actress Stella Damasus is extending a hand of comfort to fellow actress Kate Henshaw following the loss of her mother on March 1st, 2024.

In a touching message shared online, the thespian offered her colleague words of strength and support.

She acknowledged Henshaw’s resilience in the face of this difficult situation, saying that she is one of the strongest and bravest women she knows.

Stella Damasus expressed her belief that Kate Henshaw and her family would find comfort and strength in their faith during this challenging time.

“Gbole he le leeeeeee @k8henshaw my queen and more. You are one of the bravest and strongest women I know. I trust that God will come through for you and yours in every area and comfort you. My family and I are praying for you and we love you plenty. It is well darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Gbole🙌🙌” she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:“She must not be in a car praising and shouting before she will be seen as a lovely wife” Rita Edochie mocks Judy Austin as praise on May