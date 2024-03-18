Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny has shared a heartwarming message about family and his view on happiness.

The skit maker took to Instagram to share a video showcasing his family enjoying a vacation.

The heartwarming scenes shows Josh2funny and his beautiful family having fun on a boat trip and spending quality time together at the zoo. The clear sense of happiness and togetherness shines through in the video.

Sharing the video, Josh emphasized the importance of family and spending quality time with loved ones.

He stated that true happiness comes from experiencing genuine moments of joy with loved ones, rather than focusing on material possessions.

“The most important things in Life are free especially moments you get locked in this real happiness. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL.” He wrote.

See below;

