Nigerian businessman Pascal Chibuike, known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has publicly voiced his support for social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

In an Instagram post, the club owner acknowledged the hardships VDM faces in his activism.

He urged the social media critic to remain strong, believing that the ultimate goal justifies the challenges.

Cubana Chief Priest further commended VDM’s unwavering commitment to his cause.

He highlighted VDM’s refusal to compromise his principles, even when offered money.

Cubana Chiefpriest assured VeryDarkMan that many successful people have encountered similar hurdles in the past.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the police.

In his words:

“As an activist, you just pass through this kind of process @verydarkblackman enjoy the process bro, the end justifies the means. This is what you have always wanted, always ready to prove a point regardless. the only man I know who comfortably rejects money. It’s well, No pain no gain. One thing is for sure darkness can never overcome light. See you at the top soon Legendary. All of us great people have passed through this very process.

Stand strong brother man police is our friend. #FreeVDM”.

See below;

