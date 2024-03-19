Popular Nigerian singer Davido took to Instagram in a post that fired back at critics and hinted at upcoming music.

The post features several photos of Davido in a stylish outfit. However, it’s the caption that has grabbed the attention of fans.

In a message seemingly aimed at his detractors, OBO feels like he’s being targeted by others, possibly fellow musicians.

He talked about how a certain people came out to discredit him.

Despite this, he expresses unwavering confidence, crediting God’s favor and declaring 2024 to be his year.

He wrote: “They all come together to discredit me … but God working overtime! 2024 YEAR OF THE BEAST!! FIX UR SPEAKERS WE DEY COME!”

See below;

ALSO READ:“35-year-old women now experience menopause” – Lege Miami raises alarm, schools Nigerian ladies on early marriage