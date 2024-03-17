Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is trending online after his clever response to a Netizen who mocked his wife’s appearance.

The singer had shared a heartwarming video on Instagram showcasing a loved-up moment with his wife.

Unfortunately, one particular comment targeted his wife’s appearance.

A user named “eamber” criticized his wife’s hairstyle, implying she always wears the same wig.

The comment read, “With one particular wig..kiss biko do better” (a Nigerian pidgin phrase meaning “Please do better with just one wig”).

Kizz Daniel didn’t shy away from the criticism as he gave the Netizen an epic response.

He playfully stated “@eamber pls we are poor, help us buy wig abeg” (“We are poor, please help us buy a wig”).

This epic comeback has garnered praise from many. Fans have applauded Kizz Daniel for shutting down the negativity and for his lighthearted defense of his wife.

See below;

