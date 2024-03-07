Nigerian comedian and skit maker, MC Mbakara, recently showered praises on his wife, Lolo Mbakara, during an interview.

In the interview the content creator recounted a challenging time in their careers when comedy wasn’t considered a viable profession.

He was offered a teaching job, but they struggled financially, relying on his parents for support for several years.

Despite the difficulties, Lolo continued to support his passion for comedy.

Now, their situation has dramatically improved, allowing them to afford luxuries and even provide for their parents.

As MC Mbakara reflects on his journey, he expresses his deep gratitude to his wife, acknowledging her unwavering support.

He said;

“So there was this point in our life, in our career where they said comedy was not a job, MC was not a job, so they gave me a teacher’s job to be a teacher, you know, we were always running back home to go and beg our parents for food.

You know her parents advised her to talk to be to go and look for a job. You know I have e even doing this thing since 2006. And so it was quiet crazy for us. So she kept, she said she just allowed me to do my stuff, so she kept supporting me, you know, so we practically ran to my parents for food. For more than three years or four years, five years, we kept running back for food. We were married but we couldn’t, you know. And I was working, but how much could sustain us as a stand-up comedian? So |what, I mean, today we live a life where we can afford everything we want, so… The story is different now. So anytime I remember when she woke up that night and just stopped me, I’m like, this is us, this is us. And we |bought our parents cars, built houses for them and all of that, so I’m going to frame my head down”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “To the little girl I met at 17 who has blossomed to a Virtuous Woman” Pastor Jerry Eze pens sweet note to his wife on her birthday