Nigerian comedian SirBalo marked his birthday with a lighthearted reflection on his journey.

Taking to his Instagram page, the skit maker shared photos of himself, his cars and house.

He captioned it: “World SIRBALO DAY HBD Thank God for life.”

He further shared a funny throwback photo from 2009 on his Instagram story.

In the photo, a younger SirBalo appears alongside a friend.

According to him, he was working as a gate man in a show company back then.

The content creator expressed gratitude to God as he reveals that his career path has taken a turn for the better.

He wrote: “‘2009 when I wan still be a gate man in a shoe company. Omo omo omo Thank God for life oh Una no go understand”

Happy birthday to Sirbalo.

