Nigerian crossdresser , Bobrisky has sparked conversation online after defending his gender identity on social media.

The male barbie, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and for dressing like a woman, emphasized the importance of personal choice.

He argued that everyone has the right to live according to their own gender identity, and that these decisions shouldn’t be questioned by others.

Bobrisky specifically addressed those who criticize his choices. He stated that such criticism comes from a lack of understanding about personal freedom.

He emphasized that “choice” exists, and that he has chosen to live a life that aligns with his identity.

Bobrisky made it clear that this is not up for debate and that nobody has the right to question his decisions except for “his creator.”

The influencer reminded his critics that everyone will eventually die and face judgment for their actions on earth. He added that none of his critics would be there to answer for him on that day.

“Let me lecture many of you here,” Bobrisky wrote on his Instagram page. “There’s something called ‘choice.’ Learn to respect people’s choices. Let everyone live. At the end of the day, if we all die, we aren’t going to be buried in the same place. You can’t answer my question for me if my creator asks me to explain how I lived my life on earth. So relax and mind your business. If my creator wakes me up and asks me to explain why he created a man and I turned myself into a beautiful woman, I will defend myself and tell him why. You won’t be there to explain for me. So mind your business.”

Bobrisky’s post generated discussion, with some comments injecting humor by imagining a future conversation between him and his Creator.

holayemi_08 said: “The argument between you and your creator go hot”

fedahboi asked: “If your creator ask you wey your D…wetin you go talk?”

chinecherem.x remarked: “If we learn to mind our business we go, go far in life😂😂😂😂”

official_thiana stated: “Remember to add this point when defending yourself self bob “ask him if you consented to being a man” Omo this argument go hot, i wish it will be live-streamed 😂”

